Ghana: Answers to Social Media Teasers of the Upcoming Huawei P30 Series Revealed

This week, Huawei has uploaded three short videos on its social media handles to give hints about what to expect from the upcoming P30 series that is expected to be revealed in Paris, France on the 26th of March, 2019.

Each video came with a different message: "SUPER CLOSE", "SUPER BRIGHT" and "SUPER CAMERA PHONE". Now, let's help you decode the contents of the videos.

The "SUPER CLOSE" Video: Is intended to hint that the devices will have far-reaching zooming capabilities. It serves here to remember that Huawei P20 PRO introduced a 5x Hybrid Zoom for the first time back then in a smartphone when it was launched in March 2018, so we are eager to see if Huawei will push the limits further when it comes to this feature.

The "SUPER BRIGHT" Video: We can assume that Huawei teased with this video its unique night mode camera feature. We can assume that the P30 series will continue the legacy of its precedent as the Huawei P20 Pro boasted taking photos in low-light conditions that would usually require a professional camera and a tripod, and the Huawei AIS (AI Image Stabilization) technology that recognizes objects and corrects images as a result of shifts and blurs caused by an unsteady hand holding the device.

The "SUPER CAMERA PHONE" Video: Presumably, the message here is that Huawei P30 series will be the "super camera phone". Throughout the years, P series had introduced breakthrough features in its cameras. The Huawei P20 Pro featured the world's first 40MP Leica Triple Camera powered by Master AI. That said, we are eager to find out what P30 series will boast next.

With just a few days away from the global launch, it looks like Huawei will be again surprising everyone with some breakthrough innovations with the P30 series and we shall expect something SUPER CLOSE, SUPER BRIGHT and SUPER CAMERA PHONE.