Nigeria, Cape Verde Open Talks On Flight Operation

The Federal Government has opened discussion with Cape Verde on the plan to begin air transport relationship in line with existing Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika disclosed this after a meeting with Cape Verde representatives on the sideline of the just concluded First ICAO/UNWTO Ministerial Conference on Tourism and Air Transport in Africa, held in Sal, Cape Verde.

The Minister who disclosed this twitter handle @hadisirika stated that Cape Verde will soon open its embassy in Abuja as part of strengthening the bilateral relations between both countries

He said, "We have just concluded a meeting with Cape Verde authority and they have signified interest to start flight operations into Nigeria. Cape Verde is willing to exercise their right in the Bilateral Air Service Agreement and hopefully to seek a Nigeria airline that will reciprocate through flight operation into Cape Verde.

"They will start operations into Nigeria very soon and we hope that Nigeria airlines will take the opportunity too, as they have already said they are looking forward to a Nigerian airline to partner with."

Apart from the flight operations, the country is also planning to establish its embassy in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.