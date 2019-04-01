South Africa: Community Assistance Needed in Murder Investigation

press release

Mount Road detectives are urgently seeking the community's assistance in identifying the person depicted in the attached CCTV footage, obtained from the crime scene.

It is alleged that on 12 March 2019 at about 11:45, a 44-year-old foreign national was allegedly shot several times while standing outside his building at the corners of Elizabeth and Govan Mbeki Avenues in North End. Mr Smith Sunday was engaged in a conversation with another person when an unknown male approached him and fired several shots at him. The male then ran off and further down the road got into a white Nissan bakkie (no canopy) and sped off.

Smith Sunday was rushed to hospital by private transport where he later succumbed to his injuries while in hospital.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known and police are now investigating a case of murder.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the picture is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Hanekom 078 364 8023.