1 April 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Community Assistance Needed in Murder Investigation

Mount Road detectives are urgently seeking the community's assistance in identifying the person depicted in the attached CCTV footage, obtained from the crime scene.

It is alleged that on 12 March 2019 at about 11:45, a 44-year-old foreign national was allegedly shot several times while standing outside his building at the corners of Elizabeth and Govan Mbeki Avenues in North End. Mr Smith Sunday was engaged in a conversation with another person when an unknown male approached him and fired several shots at him. The male then ran off and further down the road got into a white Nissan bakkie (no canopy) and sped off.

Smith Sunday was rushed to hospital by private transport where he later succumbed to his injuries while in hospital.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known and police are now investigating a case of murder.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the picture is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Hanekom 078 364 8023.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.