Sudan: NISS Arrests Student From Home in North Kordofan

Photo: HRW screenshot

Since mid-December, protesters have taken to the streets in towns and cities across the country to protest price increases and to call on President Omar al-Bashir, in power for 29 years, to step down. The protests began in Atbara and have spread to other cities and towns, including Gedarif, Wad Madani, Port Sudan, Dongola, El Obeid, El Fasher, Khartoum, and Omdurman.

Um Ruwaba — The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) arrested a 22-year-old student from his family home in Um Ruwaba in North Kordofan on Sunday March 24, the Human Rights Centre (Hudo) reported in a statement today.

Suliman Elhaj Mohamed Elbashir is a student at Khartoum University. On Sunday at 4pm, nine soldiers dressed in NISS uniform arrived in two vehicles to his family home in Um Ruwaba and shouted his name, Hudo reported.

The father of Suliman came to meet them at the gate followed by his mother, when Suliman. "Immediately five soldiers started beating him with black hoses and sticks in front of his mother while shouting at him "you are a rebel displaced from Elfaid and we shall chasten and educate you"."

Suliman was taken away in the vehicle. His mother followed them up to the NISS office, where she was insulted and chased away, warned not to return to the office. Suliman has been detained incommunicado. His family worries that he will face torture while in detention.

After the war erupted in South Kordofan in 2011, Suliman's family has been displaced from Elfaid Um Abdalla in South Kordufan to North Kordufan, Hudo, a Sudanese NGO dedicated to the promotion and protection of human rights, said in its statement.

"Internally displaced people from conflict areas, in particular the educated ones, used to be arrested and accused by security agencies that they are affiliated to the armed groups," the NGO writes. It expressed its concerns and called upon the Sudanese government to disclose the status of Suliman Elhaj and to allow family and lawyers to visit him.