Sudan: Economists - 'Unemployment of Sudan's Graduates Disgruntles Youth'

Khartoum — Sudan faces a high youth unemployment rate. A quarter of the unemployed youths are university graduates, Sudanese economists reported, stressing that their dissatisfaction might pose a security threat to the country.

Economists revealed the prevalence of a high unemployment rate among youths in the country. Speaking to Sudanese media, several economists said that the rate amounts to two million unemployed people, 25 per cent of whom are university graduates.

They expressed concerns that the dissatisfaction of these unemployed graduates will grow and become a security threat if they are not absorbed into work or projects.

Vice-president of the Sudanese Employers' Union, Hashim Mohamed, called on the Youth Economic Forum to encourage young people to work. He criticised the government for its economic policies which forced it into importing milk and dates from abroad.

Sudanese media quoting Hashim Mohamed did not elaborate on the details of the security threats unemployed youth might instigate in the country.

Also high numbers of young, studying or graduated people who originally come from Darfur, the Nuba Mountains, and eastern Sudan face a high youth unemployment rate. In general Sudan faces a national unemployment rate of 27 per cent of its population, according to the World Bank in 2017.