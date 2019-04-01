South Africa: Life Imprisonment for Rape of Relative

press release

The Durban High Court convicted and sentenced a 44-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his relative. The accused was sentenced by the high court on 28 March 2019 after the police officers presented a well prepared docket against the accused as to how he raped a 14-year-old victim.

On 2 February 2018 at 22.00, the victim was alone at home at Emfume area, Amanzimtoti, when she was approached by her relative, who was living next door. The victim opened the door as she knew the man. The accused requested to see her grandmother and he was told that she was not around. The accused went away and later he came back again. He forcefully entered the house and threatened the victim with a pistol. He raped the victim and left the house. A case of rape was opened at Amanzimtoti police station and the docket was transferred to Umlazi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

The case was thoroughly investigated and the accused was arrested two days after the incident. He was charged with rape and was taken to court. After well-prepared evidence presented at court, the accused was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.