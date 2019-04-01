1 April 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Butterworth Police Investigating a Case of Culpable Homicide

Butterworth Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and failure to stop after an accident. It is alleged that a 35-year-old man Khayalethemba Thunzi was hit by a motor vehicle and passed away at the scene on Saturday, 30 March 2019 at about 22h40 along N2 road, Ndabakazi Junction, Butterworth.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene. Butterworth Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact them at 047 401 1124. The information will be treated confidentially.

