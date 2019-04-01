South Africa: Three Police Officers Arrested for Corruption

press release

Three police officers attached to the Kwazulu/Natal Taxi Violence Unit are behind bars following their arrest on Friday in Pinetown.

The officers aged between 44 and 51 years old were arrested by the National Serious Corruption Investigation team after they demanded and received R200 000 from two alleged suspects they are supposedly investigating for the mayhems in the province's taxi industry.

The two so called suspects contacted the Hawks and hardly two weeks after getting the complaint the team arrested the three officers after they took delivery of the cash at a mall in Pinetown.

The three officers will appear on Monday at the Durban Magistrate court on charges of corruption.

In a separate case, a former Public Prosecutor was found guilty on corruption by the Kimberly Magistrate Court last week Friday.

Anele Kohlani (35) was fined R60 000 or three years imprisonment for his dishonesty.

Kohlani demanded R1500 to R2500 in April 2015 from a suspect, an accused in an assault case, to have charges against him withdrawn. His demands were reported to the provincial Serious Corruption Investigation team who with the cooperation of the victim managed to arrest him minutes after he was paid R1500.

Kohlani was arrested and was out on bail until his conviction last week Friday.

The National Head of the DPCI, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has welcomed both the arrest of the police officers and the conviction of Kohlani adding that both incidents will send a very strong message to those who misuse their strategic positions for selfish gains.