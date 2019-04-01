South Africa: Butterworth Man Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

press release

Msobomvu Police arrested a 33-year-old man for possession of unlicensed firearm namely a pistol. The suspect was arrested on Thursday, 28 March 2019 at about 22h00 at Bika Township, Butterworth.

The firearm will be circulated to establish its lawful owner. The firearm will also be subjected to ballistic tests to verify if it was used in the commission of crime around Butterworth and the surrounding areas.

The suspect is likely to be charged for cases of house robberies which were recently committed around the townships of Butterworth. He will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday, 01 April 2019 for the case of possession of unlicensed firearm.