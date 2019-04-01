South Africa: Blues Wing Banned for 4 Weeks for Stormers Aerial Challenge

Cape Town — Blues wing Tanielu Tele'a has been suspended for four weeks after receiving a red card in their 24-9 win over the Stormers in Auckland over the weekend.

SAZNAAR's Foul Play Review Committee accepted a guilty plea from Tele'a for contravening Law 9.17 : A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground .

Tele'a has been suspended from all forms of the game for four weeks, up to and including May 4.

This means he will miss the Blues' matches against the Waratahs (Auckland, April 6), Chiefs (Hamilton, April 13), Highlanders (Dunedin, April 20) and Brumbies (Canberra, May 4).

SANZAAR's Foul Play Review Committee of Adam Casselden SC (chairperson), Stefan Terblanche and Eroni Clarke assessed the case.

In his finding, Casselden ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.17. "With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 8 weeks due to the reckless actions of the Player placing his vulnerable opponent in an extremely dangerous position with the potential to cause significant injury. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's good Judicial record and the fact the Player has pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to four weeks.

"The player is therefore suspended for four weeks, up to and including May 4, 2019."

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

Source: Sport24