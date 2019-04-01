South Africa: FS Stars Midfielder Dies in Car Crash

Cape Town — Free State Stars midfielder Sinethemba Jantjie was involved in a fatal car crash on Monday morning, the club confirmed.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Free State Stars midfielder Sinethemba Jantjie," Stars said in a statement.

"Mr Jantjie passed away in the early hours of the morning when his car was involved in an accident.

"The club plans to meet with Jantjie's family, after which they will give further details of the funeral and memorial arrangements."

Reports suggest that the accident occurred in Bethlehem at around 06:00.

Jantjie, 30, had signed a pre-contract agreement with Bidvest Wits ahead of the 2019/2020 season after his impressive displays caught the eye of Gavin Hunt.

The left winger, who was a late bloomer and made his top-flight debut in his late twenties, joined Stars from Mbombela United in July 2016.

He was set to link up with Wits on July 1, at the end of his current contract.

Source: Sport24