South Africa: Former Attorney and Conveyancer Arrested for Fraud

press release

Former attorney and conveyancer Rugaya Van Der Schyff (53), appeared at Bellville Magistrate's Court last week Friday facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

Van Der Schyff was arrested on Thursday following allegations that misappropriated almost R4.8 million from a trust fund and subsequently her practice was disbarred was in 2017 following an interdict application which was lodged in 2016.

However, Van Der Schyff, knowing fully well of her interdict and her succeeding exclusion from her professional practise, allegedly continued to facilitate an offer to purchase a property in Friesland Street, Montana valued at R1.3 million on 21 August 2017.

This allegation maintained the impression that she was an attorney and conveyancer entitled to practice as such. She allegedly misled the community which resulted in their financial detriment. The misappropriation was done in her professional capacity as an additional duty of care and diligence in dealing with the transfer of properties and the Registrar of Deeds.

Van der Schyff has been remanded in custody for alleged fraud and will appear again on 05 April 2019.