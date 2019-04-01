Kenya: DCI Boss George Kinoti Needs Your Help to Trace These Wanted Cars

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday evening released a list of wanted vehicles and asked the owners to present themselves in relation to ongoing investigation.

The nine cars are three double-cabins, five Toyota Prados and Toyota Land Cruiser pick-ups.

The DCI asked anyone with information on the cars to reach out to the relevant authorities.

The wanted vehicles are:

1. KCN 098G - Toyota Prado

2. KCN 097G - Toyota Prado

3. KCN 966F - Toyota Prado

4. KCN 960F - Toyota Prado

5. KCP 753Z - Toyota Prado

6. KCN 096G - Toyota D/Cabin

7. KCN 133N - Toyota Double Cabin

8. KCN 139N -Toyota Double Cabin

9. KCN 456G - Land cruiser Pick-up