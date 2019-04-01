Kenya: DCI Boss George Kinoti Needs Your Help to Trace These Wanted Cars

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday evening released a list of wanted vehicles and asked the owners to present themselves in relation to ongoing investigation.
The nine cars are three double-cabins, five Toyota Prados and Toyota Land Cruiser pick-ups.
The DCI asked anyone with information on the cars to reach out to the relevant authorities.
The wanted vehicles are:
1. KCN 098G - Toyota Prado
2. KCN 097G - Toyota Prado
3. KCN 966F - Toyota Prado
4. KCN 960F - Toyota Prado
5. KCP 753Z - Toyota Prado
6. KCN 096G - Toyota D/Cabin
7. KCN 133N - Toyota Double Cabin
8. KCN 139N -Toyota Double Cabin
9. KCN 456G - Land cruiser Pick-up