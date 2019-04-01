South Africa: Boy, 12, Found Chained Up in Dog Kennel

Sitting in a dog kennel with a chain around his leg, a young street child screamed for help after being abducted from the streets of East London, Mdantsane police said on Monday.

"Neighbours heard him and called the police," explained Captain Mluleki Mbi.

According to the information they have gleaned so far from the 12-year-old boy, he had been living on the streets of East London, sleeping there, and begging to get by.

A 25-year-old man allegedly picked him up and took him to Mdantsane.

However, instead of his supposed benefactor looking after him, Mbi said the young boy was chained up in a kennel outside a house.

"He was chained on the leg," said Mbi.

The police responded to appeals for help from concerned neighbours, and the man was arrested on Friday.

He is expected to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate's Court later on Monday to face charges of kidnapping and assault.

The boy is being looked after and assisted by the Department of Social Development.

