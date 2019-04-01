Kenya: Sports Kenya Gives Gor Mahia Tongue-Lashing After Resolving Stadium Tussle

Sports Kenya has given Gor Mahia management a tongue-lashing for failing to plan ahead and book a venue for their Caf Confederation Cup quarter final clash against RS Berkane.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) had in booked Kasarani stadium for an exhibition on April 7, the day when Gor Mahia will battle with Berkane.

But Sports Kenya director general Pius Metto said they had convinced KAM to end the exhibition on April 6, allowing the match to proceed.

Sports Kenya is the body mandated to manage all national stadiums in the country.

"Sports Kenya has requested KAM to end the expo on 6th April 2019 to allow the match to be played on 7th April 2019. To this end, we wish to appreciate KAM for understanding and accepting our request to end their exhibition earlier than the planned date," said Mr Metto

LAST MINUTE RESERVATION

Mr Metto said that while KAM started negotiations with Sports' Kenya to use the venue last year, Gor had waited until last minute to make a reservation.

"KAM confirmed the event for 1st to 7th April 2019 and made the requisite payments for the facility on 6th February 2019. KAM began advertising activities for the expo at the same time," explained Mr Metto.

"Gor Mahia on the other hand wrote to Sports Kenya on 26th March 2019 requesting to use the stadium for Caf Confederations Cup against RSB Berkane of Morocco on 7th April 2019."

There was outrage on social media on Thursday after Sports Kenya wrote back to Gor telling them that the venue was unavailable.

Mr Metto now accused Gor of failing to plan properly for the match by not making even a tentative booking that would have secured the date for their match.

"We wish to appeal to Gor Mahia and all regular clients to either provide us with their calendar of events or make early bookings to avoid such inconveniences," said Mr Metto.