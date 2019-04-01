Kenya: Confusion Over Moi's Health as Family, Museveni Talk at Cross Purposes

Is retired President Daniel Moi at home or admitted in hospital?

Confusion over his whereabouts arose on Friday after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni posted on Twitter that he met Mr Moi at hospital.

His son Gideon Moi wrote that the meeting took place at Kabarnet Gardens.

"Today, Ugandan President, H.E Yoweri Museveni paid a courtesy call on Retired President, Mzee at his Kabarnet Gardens home," Gideon tweeted.

The different venues of the meeting has prompted concerns on the retired president's health and whether he is admitted in hospital.

Gideon Moi has since deleted his tweet, a diplomatic embarrassment that portrayed President Museveni as being economical with the truth.

Mr Museveni, in his tweet, said he met Mr Moi and ailing Ugandan Speaker Rebecca Kadaga in hospital and wished them speedy recovery.

"I also visited Mzee Daniel Toroitich arap Moi and our Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, who are in hospital. I wish them a speedy recovery," he wrote.

Retired president Moi's press secretary Lee Njiru later clarified that the visiting Ugandan President paid a visit to Mzee Moi who was in Nairobi for a routine medical check-up.

Only one photo was shared on the meeting and it showed Museveni and Gideon conversing with Moi who spotted a bandage on the back of his left palm.