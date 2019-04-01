Zimbabwe: Triangle Edge Ngezi Platinum

Triangle ... ... ... ... ... ... ... (2) 2

Ngezi Platinum ... ... ... ..(1) 1

RUSSEL MADAMOMBE and Kudzai Chigwida spoiled Dutchman Erol Akbay's first match as the Ngezi Platinum coach as they guided Triange to victory in this Castle Lager Premiership match at Gibbo yesterday.

Barnabas Mushunje powered home a free-kick for the visitors' only goal.

Akbay, the former Bosso coach, said that they made two big mistakes that cost them dearly.

"We tried to play good football in the second half and created three good scoring chances but we were not clinical in front of goals," the Dutchman said.

"Triangle are very physical side but the problem is how you react, we lost, I cannot complain, we played very good football but you have to score, at least one or two goals, and if you don't do that you can't win a match."

The deadlock was broken after Madamombe converted the spot-kick in the 13th minute when Collins Dhuwa was brought down inside the box and referee Arnold Ncube pointed to the spot.

The visitors got an equaliser as debutant Brighton Chayambuka gave away a free-kick which Mushunje struck past goalkeeper Chang Marion in the 25th minute.

The hosts restored their advantage in the 34th minute through Chigwida's looping header.

Ngezi Platinum had a perfect chance to equalise just three minutes after the breather but Bruno Mtigo pushed his effort wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

"What we did right was to take the game to them in the early stages and we were just unlucky not to take the lead early.

"They had two very good chances which we did well to defend in the second half and we deservedly won the match.

"It was an important win, we are done with the runners-up and we are now up against the defending champions and we will need to put up a performance better than today and see how it will unfold," Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro.