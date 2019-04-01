South Africa: Baby Daniel Sentencing Proceedings Delayed for a Day

Sentencing proceedings have been delayed in the trial into the murder of Baby Daniel, a toddler who was abused and killed in 2016.

The proceedings of Baby Daniel's mother, Maryke Cloete*, and her former boyfriend, Timothy Naidoo, were supposed to go ahead in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

However, they had to be postponed to Tuesday because a pre-sentencing report was outstanding and one of the accused's lawyers was ill and could not attend.

Naidoo was convicted of the child's murder after he tortured, abused and killed three-year-old Daniel at the couple's home in Naturena in June 2016.

Cloete was found guilty of child abuse and negligence.

Daniel had a broken elbow, broken femur, injured ribs and second-degree burns to 60% of his body, News24 previously reported.

But Naidoo, who is not the child's biological father, claimed the child had fallen into a bath of hot water and was found dead the next day.A forensic pathologist testified that Daniel's injuries had been inflicted while he was still alive.Daniel had been in hospital numerous times prior to his death.

*Maryke Cloete is not the woman's real name. Her identity has been concealed to protect the identities of her three other children.

Source: News24