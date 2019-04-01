Nigeria: Parents, Sponsors Extol Team Special Olympics Nigeria's Feat

Parents and guardians of the Special Olympics (SO) Nigeria athletes have hailed the performances of the their wards who took part in the just concluded World Summer Games held in the Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Team Nigeria won four gold and two bronze medals in athletics, two gold, seven silver and two bronze medals in badminton, 10 silver medals in unified basketball, one gold medal in cycling, 12 gold medals in unified football, three silver and one bronze medals in table tennis, one gold, one silver and five bronze medals in swimming, and 12 gold medals in unified volleyball totaling 63 individual medals in eight sporting activities.

Speaking at a reception for the athletes, the Chairman of SO Nigeria Mr. Victor Gbolade Osibodu, on behalf of the board members of SO Nigeria thanked the participants and officials to the World Games, saying their magnificent feat of winning 63 medals serve as a trailblazers.

"I am proud to inform you that we returned home with 63 medals, 32 gold, 21 silver, and 10 bronze medals. These numbers may sound odd but in Special Olympics we celebrate individual athletes and not the event. Therefore, the medals are not counted as per sport but as per athletes.

"Further appreciation goes to the coaches, caregivers and the medical personnel Doctor Nike Odumosu for their dedication and hard work in ensuring the team was ready for the games," he said.

Osibodu thanked sponsors of the contingent to the Games, including that Union Bank of Nigeria PLC, Central Securities Clearing System PLC (CSCS), Globacom Limited, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Prime Atlantic Limited, Benin Electricity Distribution Company PLC (BEDC), Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Caverton Offshore Support Group PLC, Punch Nigeria Limited, Channels Television, Vigeo Holdings Ltd, Nikky Taurus Nigeria Limited, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Soulcomms Limited, Phillips Consulting Limited, Arkleen Oil and Gas, SO&U Group, Axa Mansard Insurance, Jumia Nigeria among others for their unwavering support.