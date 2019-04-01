Africa: Shortage of Personnel in Nuclear Medicine Remains Critical in Sub-Saharan Africa

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania remains one of the countries in Sub-Saharan African that is still hit by a critical shortage of health professionals in the field of nuclear medicine despite the increasing number of nuclear medicine services in the region.

These professionals include nuclear medicine physicians, nuclear medicine technologists and medical physicists.

This was said by Prof Muhammad Kambi, the Chief Medical Officer today revealed this when delivering his opening remarks to officiate the opening of the Training course on Quality Control Practices in Nuclear Medicine at Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI).

The CMO who represented the Health Minister Ms Ummy Mwalimu further revealed that Tanzania has only five medical physicists.

He, however, cited that the government has embarked on establishing Masters of Science in Medical Physicist training aimed at recruiting more nuclear medicine professionals.

"I am told that in Africa, most of the medical physicists are in Northen Africa such as Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and in the Republic of South Africa, " said Prof Kambi.

He added: The training of medical physicists is not available in all countries in Africa. I, therefore, urge all African countries to ensure they establish a joint training programme to recruit more nuclear medicine professionals.

The training course which runs through to April 6 has brought together health professionals from Kenya, Sudan, Ghana, Zimbabwe, and the host Tanzania, among others.

The training is meant to tackle important techniques on quality control practices for nuclear medicine coordinated by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in partnership with ORCI.

Referring to the cancer burden in Tanzania, Prof Kambi highlighted that each year there are about 42, 060 new cases of cancer and about 28, 610 die annually from the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) data shows that cancer is becoming a burden to developing countries including Tanzania.