South Africa: Home Affairs Upgrades Its Systems

The Department of Home Affairs says technical teams are assisting front offices that are experiencing difficulties since the system upgrade, which began last Friday.

On Friday, the department announced that it would begin an upgrade of the Live Capture system from 15h00 and that work would resume fully on Monday, 1 April.

According to the department, some offices are still unable to process Smart ID card and Passport applications due to technical errors.

"All other services are available at front offices across the country, like processing and issuing of certificates for births, marriages and deaths," the department said in a statement.

The department has expressed its sincere apologies to all of its clients for the inconvenience caused.

"The system upgrade will assist greatly in improving service quality and in building a new national identity system for South Africa," the department said.