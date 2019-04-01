South Africa: Bulls Bolster Front Row Stocks With Herbst Signing

Pretoria — The Bulls have been bolstered by the arrival of tighthead Wiehan Herbst for the remainder of the Super Rugby season.

The Bulls released a press statement on Monday in which they confirmed the signing of Herbst, who arrives from Irish province Ulster.

"The BBCo are also pleased to confirm the signing of Ulster prop Wiehahn Herbst, welcoming the big prop to Loftus on Monday 1 April," the Bulls statement read.

The 31-year-old former Klerksdorp High School front ranker also played for the Sharks in Durban, racking up 40 Super Rugby caps between 2009 and 2014, before moving to Ulster where he spent the following six years.

Source: Sport24