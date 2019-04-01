Mozambique: Mozambican President Arrives in Beira

Beira — Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, arrived in the mid Thursday afternoon in the city of Beira, to revisit the most affected area by Tropical Cyclone Idai.

During his stay in the city of Beira, Filipe Nyusi, should meet with international partners involved in rescue missions, as well as fly over the most affected areas.

The cyclone Idai (natural phenomenon) attacked the port city of Beira with winds of up to 170 km / h.

The Republic of Angola is one of those participating in the international efforts to assist the victims left by the Cyclone Idai, with more than 100 members, between the military and civilians personnel.

In the city of Beira, the epicenter of the Natural Calamity, Angola sent more than 50 tons of food, medicines, hospital equipment and various equipment, especially two helicopters, a heavy vehicle, six light vehicles, including two ambulances, among other means.