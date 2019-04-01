Angola: Musician Maya Cool Sings in Bissau

Bissau — Angolan musician Lucas de Brito, also known as Maya Cool, is the special guest of the musical show to be held Saturday (March 30) at the National Stadium 24 de Setembro in Bissau, Guiné Bissau, allusive to the 40 years of career of the renowned Guinean artist Justino Delgado.

To that end, the musician has been in the city of Bissau since the Thursday evening, at the invitation of Justino Delgado, that includes the participation of Maya Cool in the scope of cultural exchange between the two countries.

Author of the hits "Blue Mouth", "Tears", "New Country" and "Ti Paciencia", among others, Maya Cool will share the stage with renowned musicians from the local market, as well as a rap group from The Gambia.