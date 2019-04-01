Mozambique: Govt Highlights Angolan Aid to Idai Victims

Luanda — Mozambican head of state, Filipe Nyusi, highlighted the ready solidarity of Angolan counterpart João Lourenço in supporting the victims of Cyclone Idai, which devastated central Mozambique on March 14.

"International support began to arrive from Angola. My brother, President João Lourenço called to know what was happening and in what dimension, "he informed.

Speaking to Angolan Public Television (TPA), Filipe Nyusi said that President João Lourenço promptly expressed Angola's willingness to support the victims.

As part of its assistance to the victims, the Angolan Government sent a plane to the city of Beira (Mozambique) with about 100 medical technicians, medical and medicine supplies.

Filipe Nyusi said that Angola's support, was significant, and the presence of the Angolans in the certain areas.

The humanitarian and solidarity mission was decided by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and should last 30 days.

The Mozambican president announced on Thursday the completion of the search and rescue phase in the center of the country after the cyclone Idai and floods that followed.

The following phase will focus on humanitarian assistance to affected families, with emphasis on health care, food, shelter and sanitation.

Mozambique was the hardest hit by cyclone Idai, with 468 dead and 1,522 wounded already counted by the authorities, who account for more than 135,000 people living in 159 shelters.