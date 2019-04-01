Africa: Angola, South Africa Sign Study Equivalence Agreement

Luanda — An agreement in the field of education which provides for the training of teaching, managers and school inspectors, as well as the equivalence of studies, was signed on Friday (29), in Luanda, between the Ministries of Education of Angola and South Africa.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in this area of knowledge between the two countries, which will allow the recognition of studies, as many Angolans have studied in South Africa and needed some instrument that would be the basis for student mobility and teachers.

It also aims to exchange experiences between specialists and academics in the training of staff.

According to Angolan Education Minister, Maria Cândida Pereira Teixeira, the two countries are part of the SADC and it is important that there are close relations, especially in this area.

In his turn, South Africa's Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the agreement increasingly cemented the history of the two peoples in the struggle for development to harmonize qualifications and enable student mobility.