South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Meets With African Ambassadors to Discuss Current Spate of Violence Against Foreign Nationals

press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has called an urgent meeting of African ambassadors to discuss the current spate of violence against foreign nationals and their properties.

The Minister has expressed serious concern about the situation and called on law-enforcement officers to deal with criminals and those damaging properties with the full might of the law.

The Minister added that the African continent had contributed and sacrificed a lot for South Africans to be free and be liberated from the apartheid government.

"South African companies and our citizens are welcomed and loved across the continent: here at home, we should do the same, we must embrace our neighbours and fellow South Africans" Minister Sisulu said.

The Minister added that in international forums like the United Nations, African Union (AU) and Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African continent and all countries in the world looked for South Africa for leadership.

"South Africa has been supported by all African countries and many countries in the world to have a non-permanent seat in the UNSC; it is currently the Vice Chairperson of the AU and the Chair of AU in 2020. These responsibilities require that we must welcome and lead in building bridges between nations, particularly in SADC and the continent.

"All of us must stand up and send a strong message that violence, all criminal activities and looting of properties of foreign nationals will not be tolerated, and the police and other law- enforcement agencies must act without fear or favour", Minister Sisulu said.

The meeting, which will happen as soon as possible, will focus on how ambassadors and government can work with communities and all stakeholders to foster integration in communities.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation