South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Condemns Violence Against Foreign Nationals

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned violence against foreign nationals in South Africa and called on law enforcement agencies and law-abiding citizens to identify perpetrators and bring them to book.

The President has therefore welcomed today's engagement between Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister of Police Bheki Cele, and the African diplomatic community in South Africa.

Today's meeting has been convened to discuss the current spate of violence against foreign nationals and their properties.

President Ramaphosa says there can be no justification for criminality and that if communities are disaffected for any reason, grievances must be raised with government and must be done within the confines of the law.

President Ramaphosa says recent violence against Malawian and other nationals in KwaZulu-Natal is particularly regrettable on the eve of Freedom Month which in 2019 celebrates 25 years of freedom.

"As South Africans, we owe our freedom to the solidarity and support given to our liberation struggle by people across our Continent and around the world.

"Today, our economy and society benefits from our extensive trade and investment relations with partners on our continent and many of our continental compatriots live in South Africa where they are making important contributions to the development of our country.

"African development depends on the increased movement of people, goods and services between different countries for all of us to benefit. We will not allow criminals to set back these processes."

Issued by: The Presidency