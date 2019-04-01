Uganda: MP Sent to Jail for Election Case Debt

Kampala — The Upper Madi-Okollo MP in Arua District, Mr Isaac Joakino Etuka, spent the weekend at Luzira prison for an outstanding debt of Shs21m arising from legal costs in an election petition he lost in the Court of Appeal two years ago.

MP Etuka (NRM) was remanded on Thursday.

"Whereas Etuka Isaac Joakino was ordered by decree of court to pay costs of the election petition appeal which were taxed and allowed at shillings twenty one million, two hundred ninety eight thousand, five hundred shillings only (Shs21,298,500).

"And whereas the said Etuka has failed to pay the said sum, this is to authorise and require you to receive the said Etuka into your custody for a period not exceeding six months," the Court of Appeal judgment states.

While committing MP Etuka to civil prison, the court ordered that a daily per diem of Shs3,000 be paid for his upkeep during the prison period.

Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, Mr Frank Baine, the Uganda prisons spokesperson, confirmed Etuka's remand.

"I can confirm that the MP was brought to our Kampala remand as a debtor on Thursday," Mr Baine said.

Mr Etuka's trouble started in 2017 when the Court of Appeal nullified his election on account that his name irregularly appeared on the ballot paper of the 2016 parliamentary candidates' list although the returning officer had disqualified him.

The court ordered him to pay costs of the petition to Mr John Arumadri Drazu who challenged his victory.

Mr Etuka reclaimed his parliamentary seat in 2016 contest. But he failed to clear the costs of the petition against his first victory, resulting in his arrest.

