Uganda: Bobi Wine Trying to Bring Back Colonialists - Gen Otafiire

Mbarara — The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, has lashed out at Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, saying he is trying to bring back colonialism to Uganda by reporting President Museveni to the United States and UK after the Arua Municipality by-election chaos.

"Our enemies are those working for the colonialists. You have a quarrel with Museveni and run to United States to report; you get a misunderstanding with Mr Museveni you go to United Kingdom to report him. Do those people govern us? Are you a president for Americans or British, have you ever seen Mr Museveni going to UK to ask for forgiveness?" he asked.

Gen Otafiire was speaking at the launch of President Museveni's sole candidature project for the 2021 election in western region at Booma Grounds in Mbarara Town at the weekend.

"If you want to go to report Museveni to Europeans, when you go there, please keep there. You are coming to seek votes then after putting you into power, you use Americans and the British to lead us. No, we got fed up with that. That's why we are praying that we can build a united Africa so that Africans can lead themselves," he added.

Gen Otafiire also castigated Rwanda for sabotaging brotherhood when they closed the Katuna border with Uganda.

Gen Otafiire said Africans value brotherhood and reconciliation but not hating and fighting each other whenever there is a misunderstanding.

"When you disagree with your brother, you do not cut down the banana plantation. When your brother's cows attack your garden, you make him compensate you. Do not kill the cows. If they can see that and know that when your brother angers you, you sit at a round table and sort out those issues... but they have not seen it yet. They close the borders because of a misunderstanding," Gen Otafiire said referring to the Rwandan government which closed its border with Uganda at Katuna more than a month ago.

Rwanda's Paul Kagame closed Gatuna/Katuna border in Kabale District on February 27 and Cyanika border in Kisoro and advised her citizens against travelling to Uganda claiming they won't be safe.

Rwanda has also banned Ugandan cargo trucks. It accuses Uganda of arresting and harassing its nationals and supporting groups that are hostile to Mr Kagame's government.

In a previous statement, President Kagame said he has over the last two years brought his government's concerns to the attention of the Ugandan government but received no redress.

Uganda has denied the Rwandan claims. Gen Otafiire also said: "What is most important now is uniting our continent and make sure our riches help us but we cannot do it alone as Ugandans. If other Africans are seeing what we are fighting for, they would not be closing the borders because we have got disagreements with them." At the Africa CEO Forum 2019 in Kigali on March 26, President Kagame stated: "To say the least, if we can't work together as brothers, sisters, friends, we can decide to give each other peace and forget what we have to do together but above all avoid quarrels that will be destructive because no one will win from any serious quarrel."

Gen Otafiire said President Museveni is still in power because he wants African unity to be achieved first and make fellow Africans understand that they all need each other.

He said the young generation can thereafter take over leadership without neighbours who still block their brothers from entering their country.

Former security minister in Milton Obote's government Chris Rwakasisi claimed Mr Museveni is a unique leader who is not equalled by anyone in the world.

