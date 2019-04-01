Namibia: Guards Say Abbott 'Looked Happy'

TWO security guards who saw the woman whose body was found at a train track near Game Shopping Centre in Windhoek on Friday said she looked happy and showed no sign of being troubled the previous day.

The police said they are carrying out an investigation into a possible suicide or murder at this stage. A TransNamib train driver saw Elna-Marie Abbott's decapitated body lying on the railway track on Friday morning - two days after her family had posted a message about her going missing.

The guards, Welhem Kandjembo (20) and Clemence Kambonde (29) - stationed at Merensky Tower in Aussppanplatz - said they had a brief interaction with the 29-year-old woman a day before she was found dead. They said she had parked her car in the basement on Thursday afternoon.

Kandjembo said he saw Abbott sitting in her car, with her legs resting on the dashboard.

He said Abbott asked him to buy her a new SIM card, N$30 airtime and a cooldrink.

"She smiled at us, and also gave us money to buy ourselves a cooldrink," he added.

Kambonde said "she did not look worried when we gave her the purchased items. We never saw her again. We don't know how she left the building as her car was still in the parking lot".

He continued that Abbott had left her car keys and a note at the reception which said: 'Call that number, the person will come to pick up the car'. The police have since taken the note as part of their investigations.

Her relatives and friends said they last saw her driving a silver VW Golf 5 with registration number N27434WB when she left home in Hochlandpark on Wednesday evening.

Abbott's sister, Windy Engelbrecht, confirmed that they were at the scene, and identified the body.

Police spokesperson, chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi told The Namibian on Friday that Abbott's car was found in the parking area of a block of flats in the vicinity of Dr António Agostinho Neto Square - previously known as Snyman Circle - in Windhoek, and that police also found notes suspected to have been written by Abbott.

Shikwambi added that the car was not damaged, and did not show signs of forced entry. She also said they are trying to establish if it was a murder or suicide.

She confirmed that the relatives had identified the body which was found lying on train tracks on the western side of the Game shopping centre as being that of Abbott.

A train conductor spotted someone lying on the tracks on Friday morning, and the police were alerted after the train had been brought to a halt, Shikwambi added.

Abbott was found decapitated by the time the train had come to a standstill, a source said.

Her friends and family, who are still shocked by her death, expressed sadness over her loss on social media, and Engelbrecht said they do not even have any information about what had happened.

"We are still shocked by the incident, and at this moment we don't have any other information," she told The Namibian yesterday.