South Africa: Wanderers Appoint First-Ever Female Stadium Announcer

Cape Town — The Wanderers has appointed their first ever female stadium announcer as they head into the CSA T20 campaign , which commences on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Former 5FM presenter Poppy Ntshongwana will be the voice of the Wanderers Stadium this season.

Ntshongwana, who has a Twitter following of over 224 000, has been tasked with igniting and informing those present in an effort to enhance the game even more.

"You can't help but love Poppy - she inspires, ignites and is informed of the game: she will be our asset that is for sure. Present for this seasons home games, we have contracted Poppy to be our stadium voice: a warm, friendly character whom I believe is a super signing for us - we welcome Poppy to the Central Gauteng Lions family! This is also in line with our strategy of welcoming more female audience into cricket," says Marketing and Communications Manager for Central Gauteng Lions and Highveld Lions: Wanele Mngomezulu.

"Wow, I am so excited I can't quite believe it!" said Poppy, shortly after receiving the confirmation call.

"It is a big deal for me: I would like to say that it's an absolute honour and I am excited for the challenge. It's T20 cricket which means that it will be fast paced and energetic and exciting; and I hope that as the DJ and stadium announcer I can bring that same energy to the cricket and this particular format. So I am super excited and delighted to be on board to see how it all unfolds. Thank you Lions for the opportunity!"

Source: Sport24