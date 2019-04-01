1 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four Killed After Bakkie Crashes Into Wall in Krugersdorp

By Canny Maphanga

Four men were declared dead after the bakkie they were travelling in crashed off the R28 and into a wall in Robert Boom Drive in Krugersdorp on Monday.

"ER24 paramedics and provincial services arrived on the scene at 08:30 to find the wrecked bakkie smashed against the bridge wall.

"Paramedics did a quick assessment of the four men found lying trapped inside. Unfortunately, all four men had sustained numerous fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene," ER24's Russel Meiring said in a statement on Monday.

This comes after the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the R28, plunge down roughly 10 metres and smash into the bridge wall on the road below, according to paramedics.

Provincial Fire Services used the jaws of life to free the men's bodies from the vehicle.

"Local authorities were on the scene and will be investigating further," Meiring said.

Source: News24

South Africa

