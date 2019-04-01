South Africa: Justice and Constitutional Development Condemns Alleged Attacks On Foreign Nationals

press release

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development condemns in the strongest terms, the alleged recent attacks on foreign nationals in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo provinces.

The Department tenders its heartfelt condolences to the affected families and urges communities to cooperate with the South African Police Services during the investigations. The SAPS have advised that foreign nationals have been provided with temporary accommodation.

The DoJCD also forms part of the UN Protection Working Group of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) which met yesterday and has made a number of recommendations.

The recently launched National Action Plan to Combat Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance (NAP) will assist us to deal effectively and practically with any form of intolerance in society. The plan, among others, requires all of society to act collectively to root out the scourge of xenophobia, and its various manifestations, in society.

It calls for, amongst others, the establishment of a Rapid Response Mechanism to collate incidents of racist and xenophobic offences/hate crimes that are reported to the SAPS and the SAHRC on the number of cases prosecuted, as well as on the reasons for non-prosecution and the outcome of cases prosecuted by the NPA.

"It is tragically ironic that these attacks are taking place at a time when we celebrate Human Rights Month and as we pay tribute to those who put their lives in danger for the sake of freedom and human rights for all. Human rights are for all, not just for some. And we must ensure that we protect and promote the human rights of all people within our borders" said Deputy Minister Jeffery.

Members of the public are urged to use available avenues such as the equality courts, the South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for Gender Equality which have been set up in terms of the Constitution to promote and protect human rights, as well as other law enforcement agencies to resolve differences rather than resorting to vigilantism.

Issued by: Department of Justice and Constitutional Development