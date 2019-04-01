Malawi: Minister Hands Over 13 Motor Vehicles to District Councils

Lilongwe — Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha on Wednesday handed over 13 Toyota Hilux motor vehicles to 12 district councils and Ministry of Transport and Public Works in Lilongwe.

The beneficiary district councils include Lilongwe, Mchinji, Kasungu, Dedza, Mzimba, Ntchisi, Phalombe, Ntcheu, Chitipa, Zomba, Mulanje and Thyolo.

The minister said the 13 vehicles were procured to strengthen the capacity of district councils in the supervision of road rehabilitation and upgrading works under Second Agriculture Sector Wide Approach Project (ASWAP 2), a multi donor trust fund.

"This donation will ease challenges that Directors of Public Works in respective district councils face in the delivery of services," he said in an interview at Capital Hill in Lilongwe where vehicles were handed over.

Mwanamvekha added that one of the areas facing challenges within the agriculture sector was poor road network to facilitate movement of farm inputs to farmers and crop produce to the markets.

Apart from the motor vehicles, the project supported the council with computers, printers, scanners and other IT equipment, all aimed at building the capacity of the councils.

"These IT [pieces of equipment] will solve some of the challenges the district councils were facing in supervision, monitoring road works and other infrastructure," he said.

World Bank and USAID are some of the institutions implementing the Second ASWAP Project.

World Bank Country Manager, Greg Toulmin said the provision of motor vehicles was one way to improve the capacity of district councils to procure, supervise and monitor implementation of roads projects and easing transportation problems.

"The government has been advocating for decentralization of most of its functions to district councils for quite some time now.

"The World Bank believes it is imperative to look at the elements that can ably facilitate this decentralization.

"In order to fully devolve, the councils need to be allowed to handle some projects and assess their abilities to handle the challenges being encountered in the process," he said.

In a separate interview, Zomba District Commissioner, Emmanuel Bambe said the vehicles would improve productivity and market access of the selected crop value chains through promotion of various technologies, rehabilitation and upgrading of selected rural roads and bridges.

"The project provides and contributes to piloting the devolution of transport sector in 12 districts so that in future, the councils should take the role of Roads Authority as a client in the management of road rehabilitation and upgrading," he explained.