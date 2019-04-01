Malawi: Senior Chief Kapeni Warns Chiefs Against Corruption

Blantyre — Senior Chief Kapeni of Blantyre Tuesday warned chiefs under his jurisdiction to desist from corrupt practices, saying he would not shield anyone caught in the malpractice.

Senior Chief Kapeni sounded the warning at his Chisenjere office on the sidelines of a meeting National Roads Authority organised to sensitise chiefs on activities to be carried out on the bypass road which is scheduled to start this month.

The chief said traditional leaders represent and run affairs of their people and that are not supposed to involve themselves in malpractices that deprive Malawians of their rights and benefits.

"There are a lot of things that happen in our communities, for instance, registration of beneficiaries in various programmes.

"Let me warn you to avoid conniving with those registering beneficiaries. Even if those people come from the council and would like you to be part of beneficiaries, don't accept," he warned.

The senior chief also cautioned his subordinates not to sabotage the relief distribution programme which government is currently implementing to support families affected by heavy rains.

"In all programmes, let us crosscheck real beneficiaries just to make sure that only the targeted benefit. Don't add yourself on a programme that does not concern you because the police will come after you.

"I will be very saddened to hear that one of my chiefs has been arrested for being corrupt," he said.

Village Head Chomboto hailed the senior chief for the session which he said would assist many local leaders to tread with caution.

"It is indeed important that as chiefs, we should put the welfare of our people forward. What the senior chief has said is very important and we will practice just that," Village Head Chomoto said.