Malawi: NRWB Appeal for Chiefs' Support in Karonga Water Supply Project

Karonga — Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) has called for chiefs' support in implementation of a multi billion kwacha water supply project targeting 108, 000 households in Karonga's rural and urban areas.

Speaking during a briefing with District Executive Committee (DEC) on Tuesday, Assistant Community Mobilization Training Officer at NRWB, Jean Silumbu, said chiefs are an important stakeholder for the project.

"Chiefs know the challenges faced by people, including lack of safe water. Their involvement in implementation and sustainability of this project is vital," he said.

Silumbu further said the project might tamper with peoples' crops as it would involve digging ground for main pipes.

"Together with the chiefs, we will make sure that compensation is made accordingly through the council," said Silumbu.

He therefore, asked the chiefs to take an active role to inform community members about the project coming to their area since it would have some negative impacts.

The infrastructure and planning manager of the water board, Edward Chirambo, said the project is expected to improve access to potable water by the growing population in the district.

The project is funded by Opec Fund for International Development (OFID) and Arab Bank for Economic Development (BADEA).

Currently, Northern Region Water Board is supplying water to only 46,000 households.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.