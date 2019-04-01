Malawi: Nsanje Health Facility Authorities Dispute Rumours of Putting Down Tools

Nsanje — Nsanje's Nyamithuthu Health Centre authorities have disowned rumours that the clinician at the facility had put tools down following misunderstanding with a patient.

Two reliable sources from Mtondo Village in Senior Chief Tengani who spoke on condition of anonymity said the clinician who happens to be the hospital in-charge was threatened by a patient after picking a quarrel.

"This made the clinician to stop working as she felt she had no security since the patient threatened to deal with her without elaborating.

"The whole of last week patients were not accessing health services due to the same," said one of them.

However, in an interview the clinician, Mary Mainje, said nothing happened on the said date as all the health facility staff had been working.

"I have been on duty together with my fellow staff here. None of us picked a quarrel with any patient, this is just something which we don't know," said Mainje.

Nyamithuthu Health Centre assists over 14, 000 people including those from Mozambique.