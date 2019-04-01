Namibia: Rugby Premier League Off to Thrilling Start

THE Rugby Premier League got off to a thrilling start on Saturday as all three matches went down to the wire.

In Windhoek, a late penalty by Ricardo Swartz gave Western Suburbs a 23-22 victory over Rehoboth; in Walvis Bay, Unam beat Kudus 24-22 and in Rehoboth, Trustco United beat Reho Falcon 34-31.

At Suburbs Park, Rehoboth gave a great display and were rather unlucky to lose against Western Suburbs.

The match had barely started before Suburbs left wing Daniel Hummel went over in the corner and with Justin Nel adding a fine conversion from the touch line they went 7-0 ahead.

Nel and Rehoboth centre Henrique Olivier traded penalties, but Rehoboth took the lead for the first time when Ascher Coetzee collected his kick ahead to send centre Hillian Beukes over for a try converted by Olivier.

Both sides continued to launch furious attacks, with right wing Paulus Hangula and fullback Brandon Dentlinger coming close to scoring for Rehoboth, but the opposing defences stood firm.

Mistakes started creeping into Suburbs' game though and Olivier took advantage with his accurate boot.

He added two penalties to put them 19-10 ahead at half time and then traded penalties with Nel to put Rehoboth 22-13 ahead with seven minutes to go.

Suburbs, however, struck back with a try by flanker Vakomboka Kamboo, going over in the right hand corner after fine work by right wing Dumarcho Hartung, while Nel added a great conversion from the touchline to reduce the deficit to 22-20.

In the final minute Suburbs won a penalty just inside their own half and centre Ricardo Swartz put over a great kick to give them a last-gasp 23-22 victory.

It was tough luck on Rehoboth, but their performance will give them hope for the rest of the campaign.

Their forwards matched Suburbs in the tight exchanges, while right wing Paulus Hangula put in some strong attacks and Olivier shone with the boot.

For Suburbs, Ryan Garoeb shone amongst the forwards and right wing Dumarcho Hartung amongst the backs, but fly half Justin Nel was the match winner with his crucial kicks and fine distribution.

In Rehoboth, United just managed to beat Reho Falcon 34-31 in another close encounter.

United took a 21-12 lead at half time, but Falcons gradually reduced the deficit in the second half as the penalties piled up against United.

In the end Falcons were awarded 34 penalties to only eight for United, but United still managed to hold on for the win.

They scored five tries through eighthman Shaun van Rooi, flanker Morne Blom, centre Jaques Le Hanie, replacement back Henry Kandjou, and lock Winmar Rust, who also added three conversions and a penalty.

Falcons fly half Franklin Busch scored all their points, consisting of a try, a conversion and eight penalties.

In Walvis Bay, the match between Unam and Kudus also went down to the wire before Unam won 24-22.

Unam scored four tries through fullback Lorenzo Louis, right wing Sunday Haitembu, centre Camlo Martin and fly half Chad Plato, while Louis added two conversions.

For Kudus, fullback Lloyd Jacobs scored two tries and eighthman Joshua Jacobs one, while fly half Ulriato Lawrence added one penalty and a conversion, and replacement back Rayton Paulse another conversion.