Namibia: Wanderers, Old Boys Through to Final

WANDERERS and Windhoek High School Old Boys progressed to the final of the Cricket 50-over Premier League after comfortable victories against CCD Tigers and Welwitschia respectively on Saturday.

Playing on their home ground, Wanderers beat CCD Tigers by seven wickets, while WHS Old Boys beat Welwitschia by eight wickets at the United field.

Both matches were reduced to 36 overs due to overnight rain which led to late starts, and made winning the toss crucial. In both matches the teams that batted first struggled in the moist conditions, with the ball swinging a lot and went on to lose their matches.

After being sent in to bat by Wanderers, CCD lost Pikky Ya France early on for six runs, and when Percy Katyora was dismissed for seven, they were two down for 49 runs.

Ramon Wilmot was going along nicely, but two wickets in quick succession halted CCD's recovery, as Jan Izak de Villiers dismissed Wilmot for 23, while Gerrie Snyman bowled Joshuan Julies for seven.

Batting at number five, Nicol Loftie-Eaton scored 25 off 32 balls, including a six, but he received little support as the team was restricted to 117 for nine wickets off their 36 overs.

JJ Smit was Wanderers' best bowler, taking three wickets for 15 runs off six overs, while Pieter Rossouw took 2/27.

A brilliant innings by Niko Davin took Wanderers to an easy victory as they reached the target for the loss of two wickets and off only 18 overs.

Davin led the way with 71 not out which came off 50 balls and included one six and nine fours.

He received good support from Michau du Preez (28), while Gerrie Snyman scored 10 and Wessel Myburgh three tuns.

Elton Ambambi was CCD's best bowler, taking two wickets for 37 runs.

At the United field, Welwitschia were sent in to bat and got off to a terrible start as they lost their first five wickets for only 15 runs.

Dian Neethling (18) and Reynard van Zyl (12) started a revival, while Etienne Beukes scored 33 further down the innings, before the whole side was out for only 95 runs.

Tangeni Lungameni was Old Boys' chief destroyer taking five wickets for 19 runs off eight overs, while Zhivago Groenewald took 2/18.

Old Boys lost JP Kotze early on for nine runs, but Divan La Cock and Gerhard Erasmus took them to victory with a 62-run partnership.

La Cock was eventually out for 33, but Erasmus remained not out on 41 which came off 52 balls and included three sixes and one four.