Liberia: Us-Based NGO Visits Liberia

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in the United States of America is expected to generate US$500,000 to support over one-hundred and fifty Ebola Orphans in Liberia.

The group under the banner "Women Of Grace" arrived in the country last week Friday to conduct assessment aimed at building the capacity and quality of those children whose parents died during the 2014 Ebola Crisis that broke down every fabric of the country.

In a special interview with four senior executives from the humanitarian group, the Executive Director, Felicia Garlo said the mission of the group is to care for the vulnerable and underprivileged Liberian children, especially Ebola orphans because they are their main priority.

According to Women of Grace Executive, Garlo funds that will be generated is geared toward providing quality educational opportunities, medication, support and feeding followed by spiritual guidance to those less-privileged children.

The Women of Grace Executive Director and program officer, Victoria Myers in separate statements said it was an amazing time for them to have been on this humanitarian mission to Liberia, particularly visiting some orphanages and see how those orphans' lives are being damaged.

"Our latest humanitarian aid mission is expected to raise five hundred thousand United States dollars for over hundred and fifty Ebola orphans and also build their capacities with Quality long-term care and support based program for over the next five 5 years programs," Madam Garlo said.

Meanwhile, the US-based humanitarian organization has disclosed that over two counties are expected to benefit from Women of Grace long-term effective children program across Liberia, with support coming from other humanitarian caregivers in the United States and others.

According to the group headed by Mrs. Garlo, the 'Women of Grace' long-term effective children program for Ebola orphans will assist creating strong development and innovative approach, comprehensive programming for orphans in Liberia.

"The conditions these innocent children faced are a tragedy. We had the opportunity to feed many of Liberia's youth during our trip. When we handed them a sandwich or gave them a soda, the light of joy in their eyes and their excitement was well worth every penny we spent on our trip," she noted.

She further noted that their visit to Liberia is a humbling experience for members of the delegation and stated further that every child they have encountered during their trip was worth remembering because of their bad conditions, there were children without clothing, shoes and other basic needs.

The group arrived in the country with a four-person delegation that include; the Executive Director, Felicia Garlo, Program Officer Victoria Myers and Clarise Massaquoi.