1 April 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Two Small-Scale Gold Miners Found Dead in Pit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tabora — Two small-scale gold miners have been found dead in a pit in Igunga District, Tabora.

Tabora Regional Police Commander Emmanuel Nley on Monday, April 1, named the dead as Jumanne Mayunga and Benjamin Paul.

It is believed that the tragedy happened on the night of March 30 at Matinje Village, Mwashiku Ward, when the two were under the mining pit to break rocks.

Mr Nley told reporters that early indication showed that the two men suffocated because they used plastic bags to set fire.

According to scientists, when plastic is burnt, it releases dangerous chemicals such as hydrochloric acid, sulfur dioxide, dioxins, furans and heavy metals, as well as particulates. These emissions are known to cause respiratory ailments and stress human immune systems, and they're potentially carcinogenic.

However, the incident is being investigated.

The bodies of the deceased are awaiting identification by relatives.

He urged artisanal miners to take precautions.

Tanzania

Speaker Hails JPM for Revamping Mining Sector

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker, Job Ndugai has hailed revolutions being spearheaded by President John Pombe Magufuli (JPM)… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.