Tanzania: Two Small-Scale Gold Miners Found Dead in Pit

Tabora — Two small-scale gold miners have been found dead in a pit in Igunga District, Tabora.

Tabora Regional Police Commander Emmanuel Nley on Monday, April 1, named the dead as Jumanne Mayunga and Benjamin Paul.

It is believed that the tragedy happened on the night of March 30 at Matinje Village, Mwashiku Ward, when the two were under the mining pit to break rocks.

Mr Nley told reporters that early indication showed that the two men suffocated because they used plastic bags to set fire.

According to scientists, when plastic is burnt, it releases dangerous chemicals such as hydrochloric acid, sulfur dioxide, dioxins, furans and heavy metals, as well as particulates. These emissions are known to cause respiratory ailments and stress human immune systems, and they're potentially carcinogenic.

However, the incident is being investigated.

The bodies of the deceased are awaiting identification by relatives.

He urged artisanal miners to take precautions.