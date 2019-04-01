Tanzania: Six Arrested in Dar es Salaam Over Deci Money Claims

Dar es Salaam — Six people who claimed to be members of the defunct pyramid scheme, Development Entrepreneurship for Community Initiative (DECI), were arrested today, April 1, 2019, at the High court in Dar es Salaam where they turned up to claim money that they invested in the scheme.

The six were arrested shortly after leaving the court room where they were part of 18 complainants who have filed an appeal seeking to be enjoined in a suit by the Director of Public Prosecutions over DECI assets.

Those arrested by police on Monday and taken to Central Police are Andrew Tungaraza, Frida Msuva, Imelda Adolph, Jackson Nyera, Tadea Mgoso and Philemon Mwarko.

Deci came to a grinding halt in 2009, leaving its members who had deposited millions of shillings stranded after authorities declared its operations illegal. The directors in the collapsed scheme were arrested and charged in court.

The kisutu Court in 2013 found the directors guilty and sentenced them to either three years in pprison or pay a total fine of Sh21 million, they paid the fine.

The directors who were later on found guilty included Jackson Sifael Mtares, Dominick Kigendi, Timotheo Saiguran Ole Loitg'nye and Samwel Sifael Mtares.

Last month the DPP filed an application at the High Court to allow his office to seize Sh14.1 billion, eight plots of land, 11 luxury cars plus a house recovered from the Deci directors.