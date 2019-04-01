Angola's President Pays Official Visit to Russia

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço left Luanda Monday afternoon for Moscow for a four-day official visit to Russia at the invitation of his counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

João Lourenço, along with First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, was seen off at Luanda International Airport by the Vice-President Bornito de Sousa.

The President also received farewell greetings from members of Executive, representatives of the Russian Embassy and senior officials of the Presidency's Civil Affairs Office.

João Lourenço will meet with his counterpart Vladimir Putin and hold talks with highest level delegations between the two countries to strengthen and extend the cooperation.

The President João Lourenço will also visit the headquarters of the Russian Parliament, DUMA.

Visit to the mythical Bolshoi Theater and business forum for businessmen from both countries for the investment in both markets, is also part of the agenda.

High in President's visiting programme is the decoration ceremony of the President Vladimir Putin with the Order Agostinho Neto at KREMLIM on Thursday afternoon.