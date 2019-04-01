Mozambique: No Decision On Extradition of Bankers Until November

Maputo — No decision on extraditing three former executives of the bank Credit Suisse from London to New York, to stand trial on charges connected with the scandal of Mozambique's "hidden debts", will be taken before November, according to a report by the Bloomberg agency.

The three bankers - Andrew Pearse, Surjan Singh and Detelvina Subeva - were arrested in London on 3 January, on an international arrest warrant issued by the US authorities. They were involved in the corrupt schemes under which three fraudulent security-related Mozambican companies - Proindicus, Ematum (Mozambique Tuna Company) and MAM (Mozambique Asset Management) obtained loans of over two billion dollars from Credit Suisse and the Russian bank VTB.

According to the US prosecutors, bribes and kickbacks under these schemes amounted to over 200 million dollars. The supposed objectives of the three companies - to boost Mozambican coastal security and to establish a Mozambican tuna fishing fleet - never happened.

Pearse, Singh and Subeva are fighting against extradition to New York. Last week, a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London decided to postpone a decision on the extradition request from the US authorities to 11 November. That hearing is expected to take four or five days.

The three suspects were released but their passports have been retained as they may not travel, and must present themselves to a police station.

Credit Suisse has tried to distance itself from Pearse, Singh and Subeva, claiming that they evaded the bank's internal control systems, and omitted important information about the likelihood of corruption in these transactions.

The US authorities are also seeking the extradition from South Africa of Mozambique's former finance minister, Manuel Chang, who signed the illegal loan guarantees, under which the Mozambican state became liable for repaying the loans in the likely event that the companies defaulted. Chang has been under South African police custody since he was detained at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on 29 December. A South African court should take a decision on whether to grant the US extradition request later this month.

Only one of the suspects, Lebanese citizen, Jean Boustani, an executive in the Abu Dhabi based Privinvest group, is currently in detention in New York. He is regarded as a key player in the corrupt scheme, and the US court has refused to grant him bail.

Privinvest was a driving force behind the fraudulent Mozambican companies, and was the sole contractor for all of them, selling them fishing boats, speedboats and other assets at grossly inflated prices.