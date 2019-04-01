Malawi: Government Say Albinism Awareness Is Key

Lilongwe — pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

Government has spelt the need of promoting and raising awareness on how important persons with albinism can contribute to the social development of the country.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Cecilia Chazama said this Thursday in Lilongwe at Sun Bird Capital hotel during International Women's Day by celebrating the lives of women and girls with albinism in Malawi.

She noted that the awareness raising would help the country to do away with any form of discrimination the persons with albinism are facing.

Chazama said her Ministry through the Department of Disability and Elderly Affairs developed National Response Plan on Albinisms which is an operational plan to guide all national initiatives aimed at addressing perpetrated attacks and act as resource mobilization tool for all national efforts to end the atrocities.

"The plan signifies national political and policy commitments and fireworks, to end the high level of human violations perpetrated against persons with albinism including women and children with albinism," the Minister said.

She said students with Albinism attending Day Secondary schools have been offered places in boarding schools for security purposes.

Chazama disclosed that in addition, Ministry of Lands, Housing Urban Development has been requested to assist in building houses for persons with Albinism using Cement and Malata Subsidy Programme to ensure that their houses are well secured.

She expressed profound gratitude of organizers of the function saying it enabled successful women with albinism in the country to showcase their potentials and abilities.

The Minister thanked UN Women in Malawi in partnership with Royal Norwegian Embassy for their financial support towards preparation and organization of the function and MANASO for coordinating and planning the colorful event.

UN Women Representative in Malawi, Clara Anyangwe thanked government through the Ministry of Gender for the continued efforts of empowering lives of women with disabilities and those with albinism with various intervention.

She said the function provided a space for the voices of women in albinism to be heard through their success stories and understand their challenges they are facing to better inform actions towards removing barriers and strengthening opportunities for them to participate in the development of the country.

Deputy Head of Mission, Head of Development Cooperation for Norwegian Embassy, Merethe Luis said a joint report by Malawi Police and Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs documented at least 148 criminal acts against persons with albinism in four regions of the country.

"These cases do not include the latest resurgences in 2019. Why should people with albinism be hunted, killed and even have their grave desecrated? This is state of affairs, and such practice are unacceptable in Malawi and anywhere else," she pointed out.

The function was organised by UN Women, Norwegian Embassy and MANASO in line with the Theme doe this year's International Women's Day which was " think equal, build smart, innovate for change: promote lives of all women and girls regardless of their tribe, colour and age.