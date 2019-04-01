Malawi: Traditional Leaders Asked to Relocate Flood Victims From Schools

Chikwawa — pic by Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa district council on Wednesday asked traditional leaders to identify a safe place for flood victims currently seeking shelter at Kalima Primary School so that the victims vacate the school premises following reports of choked lessons.

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) at Chikwawa district council, Douglas Moffat made the plea when Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) made a donation of assorted relief items to communities who were displaced by floods.

"Your invasion to the school campus is distracting lessons. May I request local leaders here to assist us locate a land where you can settle. It is our wish to have classes continue here as normal and that your life should also progress," said Douglas

The DPD then assured the flood victims to remain calm as government and other well wishers were there ready to assist them.

"We will work with you, currently we are lobbying stakeholders to at least help us with seeds so you can do winter cropping," he added

In an interview Robert Chinkuyu who represented Traditional Authority Maseya said relocating the people to other area required coming together of various concerned stakeholders.

Chinkuyu added that at least three parties such as the traditional leaders, district council officials and the affected communities needed to come together and plan way forward.

"We have some people who own vast land here where people can find somewhere to stay. We really accept the situation here that classes are disturbed.

"I would assure you that within one week from now, we will reach a consensus on the matter," said Chinkuyu

On donated items, Malawi Red Cross Society, Preparedness and Mitigation Specialist, Rosta Kufandiko hailed the government of Japan for purchasing various assorted items meant for Kalima flood victims.

Kufandiko said items such as blankets, kids mattresses, soya pieces, kapenta, cooking oil, soap among others were donated to Kalima camp likely to benefit 395 families.

Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency donated the assorted relief items through Malawi Red Cross.