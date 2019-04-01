Malawi: Save the Children Rescues Girls From Marriages

Neno — Save the Children says the combating child marriages and trafficking project being implemented in Neno continues to bear positive results because community leaders were taking a leading role in fighting the vices.

Save the Children is implementing the project in collaboration with a local non - governmental organization, Community Action for Sustainable Development (CASDO) in the district.

The impact of the project has seen community leaders taking part in fighting school drop out by girls who enter into marriages at the expense of their education.

Recently, about three girls have been withdrawn from early marriages with more re-enrolled at Chididi Primary School.

Chididi Primary School deputy head teacher, Senyetsa Mbewe said through collaboration between local leaders and mother support groups in the area, the girls were able to return to school.

"The mother support groups came enquiring about the whereabouts of certain girls and upon establishing that they were absconding classes, they followed up and involved the village heads who supported them until they were traced and taken back to school.

"The withdrawn girls received counseling. The other students too were asked to create a friendly atmosphere for their colleagues to avoid stigma and discrimination," he said.

One of the withdrawn girls, speaking on condition of anonymity said she was forced into marriage in a desperate attempt to fend for herself and siblings after their father abandoned them due to their mother's long illness.

She said when the mother support group in the area approached her, she told them of her problems and promised to address the challenges, adding that the mother support group provided school uniform, learning materials and financial assistance which have helped her remain in school.

She has since vowed to continue with her education so that one day she might become a reliable and productive citizen.

Project Officer for CASDO, Edwin Polera said the project has registered 92 cases since it was rolled out following massive awareness campaigns and establishment of collaborative structures both at district and community levels.

The project is being funded by the European Union and implemented by CASDO in Neno and Association of Progressive Women in Mwanza.