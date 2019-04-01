Tanzania: DC Muro Vows to Scale Up Climate Change Project

ARUMERU District authorities have vowed to hit the ground running by taking over the Eco Boma project into high gears.

"The project has increased communities' resilience in coping with climate change, it has truly served its purpose, we will ensure that it continues to have a direct impact on people's lives," assured the Arumeru District Commissioner (DC), .

Equally, officials from the district were optimistic that the four-year project that seeks to increase vulnerable Tanzanian communities' capacities to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change, and contribute to poverty reduction in rural areas would live up to its billing.

According to the DC, some of the challenges like high livestock density, which are a common sight in the area, will be best addressed as his office takes over the project.

"It has greatly complemented government's efforts by tackling poverty head on, through the engagement of clan leaders," he pointed out.

However, Mr Muro challenged local governments in the area to ensure that the project continues to have a direct impact on pastoral and agricultural people's lives in Arumeru.

Covering a total of 300 square kilometres in Arumeru, the four year-Istituto Oikos led project funded by the European Union (EU) under the Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA) Alliance plus Initiative, has introduced 15 technologies and innovations to different sectors namely, Agriculture, Energy and Forestry in coping with climate change.