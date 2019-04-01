Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Sar Registers Success in Rescue Operations

A MOSHI based the Kilimanjaro Search and Rescue Company (Kilimanjaro SAR) has rescued more than 250 people as well as their property in disaster scenes, since its inception a year ago.

That was revealed over the weekend by the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Ivan Braun, while briefing members of the media, on the company's activities in their first one year anniversary celebrations.

"Many of those who were saved were those who stuck and subjected to mountain sickness were feeling bad and required special treatment.

We have been on a standby mode with our special clinic," he added, saying that in particular this year in February, they rescued more than 50 people in the mission.

Mr Braun noted that apart from being engaged in rescue services on Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Meru in Arusha Region, the company was also performing other rescue missions to save people's lives and their properties whenever a disaster strikes.

"Our first priority is to save people's lives, that is, what matters mostly to us rather than seeking our institution's pride," he noted. However, he thanked the government and other stakeholders for according them full cooperation, a move he said was vital for them to improve in the tourism sector in the country.

On the future plans of the company, Mr Braun hinted that the company was planning to increase the number of its rescue gears, by purchasing another helicopter to expand their services wherever they will be alerted.

"We have now expanded the scope of our services, and now we can perform rescue operations in all the National Parks in Tanzania, and we expect to increase another helicopter that will be stationed in Arusha Region," he said.

On his part, the company's Human Resources Director, Mr Amour Abdallah, called upon other tourist stakeholders to continue supporting them, saying: "Kilimanjaro SAR is focused on improving the tourism sector in the country by making visitors safe particularly those who climb Mount Kilimanjaro. We therefore call for the cooperation of other tourism stakeholders in the mission," he said.

He added that the introduction of the Search and Rescue Company has improved the Mount Kilimanjaro tourists' climbing services, further noting that the number of visitors coming to climb the mountain will soon increase, because they now have reliable rescue services whenever one or many face challenges.